Botswana: Better Times Ahead - President Masisi

Tonota — A thriving economy whose spin-offs will transform Batswana's lives for the better is imminent.

This was said by the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, during an event to welcome back into the Botswana Democratic Party cadre, Member of Parliament for Tonota and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Pono Moatlhodi, in Tonota on July 29.

Mr Moatlhodi has defected from the Umbrella for Democratic Change after gaining entry under the Botswana National Front.

A well-to-do economy with thriving agriculture, road networks and improved welfare for workers, according to Dr Masisi, were among priority areas for the BDP-led government.

To this end, he told Magotlhong freedom square in Tonota that the government had secured P21 billion to construct roads across the country.

The BDP-led government, he said, had made strides in implementing some of the promises made in its 2019 election manifesto safe for a few programmes that were under review.

"Re dirile go le gontsi ntle hela le gore mananeo mangwe a santse a sekasekwa," he said in addition that a lot would be achieved moreso his party had adopted the mindset change to drive transformation.

Botswana Democratic Party Secretary General, Mr Kavis Kario said welcoming back a politician of Mr Moatlhodi calibre should send a clear message that the ruling party had no match within the country's political space. Mr Kario said the BDP had sound leadership, experience and well-defined policies that had taken Botswana from humble beginnings to an upper-middle income economy.

"We remain the only party that you can trust," he said. "Others are disjointed organisations with no direction let alone peace."

A member of the BDP central committee, Mr Machana Shamukuni, echoed Mr Kario's words saying President Masisi was God-sent to transform lives.

He therefore asked the BDP members and Batswana at large to embrace and rally behind President Masisi's concerted efforts to improve people's livelihoods.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Kgosi Bokamoso Radipitse of Tonota called on Batswana to give President Masisi due respect as per the Setswana decorum.

"Boeteledipele bo a tlotlwa, bo salwa morago. A re sireletseng thata Tautona wa lefatshe," he said, advising the BDP rank and file to be at the forefront and accord their President due respect.

BOPA