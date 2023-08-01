Botswana: Bocra Appreciates ICT Network Coverage

Matsaudi — Botswana Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) has embarked on mission to invest in the transformation to more connected, a more prosperous future for all Batswana, BTC Managing Director, Mr Anthony Masunga, said.

The BTC, in collaboration with Universal Access Service Fund (UASF) will invest in telecommunication infrastructure to expand network coverage, for communities' migration to the digital space.

On Friday, the corporation launched North West region network expansion at Matsaudi, 30km from Maun.

Speaking at the launch of the network expansion themed; Transforming Communities for a Better Botswana, Mr Masunga said collaboration with Botswana Communication Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) had enabled BTC to expand telecommunication infrastructure in North West and Okavango districts in areas once limited to 2G mobile network coverage.

"Through our joint efforts, we successfully modernised these regions to 4G/LTE, delivering fast speeds and optimal network performance. Our commitment to continually invest in network expansion aims to provide our users and customers with the widest coverage while ensuring that our services remain innovative, accessible and affordable," he added.

In North West region, BTC has upgraded 19 sites to 4G as part of UASF project rollout and the corporation is currently expanding its network to address 46 mobile coverage in Maun.

This financial year, Mr Masunga said, mobile sites would be constructed at Botswana Open University, Matlapana and Crocodile water tank and works were at a tender stage.

To address high speed requirements to customers in Maun, he said, high capacity radio network had been deployed recently and customers could connect up to 100mbps.

"As we strengthen our network reach, we are making a profound impact on sectors such as tourism, education, farming, health and many more, enabling Batswana to unleash their full potential and drive our nation's progress," he added.

Further, he said, as they accelerate economic growth, 4G/LTE would be a catalyst for local businesses both big and small as it opens doors to national and international markets, enabling entrepreneurs to grow and contribute to the robust economy they strive to build.

BOCRA chief executive officer, Mr Martin Mokgware commended BTC efforts to expand network coverage to rural areas saying it was their aim to see Botswana outclassing other countries in the race to attain digital society status.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said what BTC was doing was critical to the country's aspiration towards being a digital economy, adding that 'our aim is to ensure internet connectivity in every clinic, kgotla and schools in villages across the country so that communities can have access to services.'

BOCRA, he said, regulated the spectrum frequency while land authorities allocated land for infrastructure and pointed out that government supported them to work with other partners in ICT to ensure connectivity in all parts of the country.

He said the intention was to see Botswana becoming a digital society where everything happens Online.

Mr Mokgware decried that some people used technology to harm society and the ecosystem instead of their growth.

He informed residents that this month, the FM signal coverage would be improved and he thanked UASF for making it possible.

UASF chairperson, Mr Itumeleng Batsalelwang, said the fund was mandated to ensure availability of communication services across the country primarily focusing on unserved and under-served areas.

He pleaded with communities to safeguard ICT infrastructure and equipment against any security threats for their benefit.

UASF project manager, Ms Khumo Bogosi, applauded government for prioritising digital infrastructure development in under-served areas saying access to the internet and digital technologies had become a fundamental aspect of modern life.

BOPA