Botswana: Ministry Reviews Anti-Human Trafficking Act

Bobonong — The Ministry of Justice has been reviewing anti-human trafficking act to strengthen it and to acknowledge fundamental importance of a strong legislative framework to combat human trafficking.

Speaking during commemoration of world day against trafficking in persons in Bobonong July 27, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Justice, Ms Naledi Moroka said the review of the act was at an advanced stage.

"National consultations have been completed with various key stakeholders advancing several factors to consider as making concerted efforts to take issues such as sexual grooming into consideration when identifying elements of the crime and when considering punitive measures applicable in courts," she said.

Others suggested that the act needed to protect the most vulnerable in society such as persons with disabilities.

Ms Moroka said human trafficking national action plan committee was in the process of completing the 2023-28 national action plan. The plan was one of the more pressing and high-level strategic issues towards effectively addressing challenges of human trafficking.

"It is also intended to provide strategic direction regarding interactions held at an international level geared towards combating human trafficking," Ms Moroka said. She added that if implemented well the plan would ensure effective operationalisation of Botswana's anti-human trafficking act.

While reviewing the act, Botswana was making significant strides in guarding against increment in prevalence of human trafficking and ensuring safeguarding of victims, hence sensitizing and improving capacity of criminal justice system to deal with human trafficking.

Ms Moroka said the crime of human-trafficking had severe and disruptive affront to Botswana's sustainable development agenda if left unaddressed.

People who lack legal status, live in poverty, have limited access to education, healthcare, or decent work, face discrimination, violence, or abuse, or come from marginalized communities are often primary targets of traffickers.

Ms Moroka said to sensitize the public about human trafficking, which some victims may not be aware they were victimised, the ministry had been commemorating the day at various places around the country.

Bobonong was selected this year, according to Ms Moroka on the basis of high volume of traffic and other potential points of entrances that may attract human traffickers. Bobirwa shares border with South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Between Bobirwa and South Africa there are three border posts, though Zanzibar has been closed. There is one border post between Bobirwa and Zimbabwe at Mabolwe.

Speaking at the same event, MP for Bobonong, Mr Taolo Lucas, said the crime could affect everyone. He called on his constituents to be on the lookout for traffickers and those trafficked and report to authorities.

BOPA