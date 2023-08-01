Angola: President Meets With Former Liberation Movements to Analyse Palop Challenges

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday discussed the challenges of the Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) during an audience granted to the secretaries general of the former national liberation movements.

João Lourenço received the secretaries general of Cabo Verde's PAICV Julião Correia Varela, Guinea Bissau's PAIGC, António Patrocínio Silva.

Also attended the audience Secretary General of FRELIMO (Mozambique) Roque Silva Samuel as well as the Secretary for International Relations of MLSTP-PSD (São Tomé and Príncipe) Edite Ten Jua.

At the end of the meeting, Roque Silva Samuel of FRELIMO told the press that they took advantage of the meeting to encourage and congratulate President João Lourenço on the progress achieved in the political and economic reforms underway in Angola.

"We also reported on aspects related to the realities of our countries, based on efforts for the common development of peoples," he said.

The secretaries general of the former liberation movements of the PALOP have been in Luanda to attend a meeting of the institution, under the slogan "United by history and in the struggle for a better future".

PALOP comprises African countries whose official language is Portuguese.

They are Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe. AFL/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC