Angola: Minister Calls for Combined Efforts Amid Technological Challenges

Talatona — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Mário Augusto Oliveira has called for a joint effort to find solutions to the constant challenges of technological evolution, aimed at developing SADC region.

Mario Augusto made the call at the opening of the two-day workshop on Monday in Luanda, underlining that the effort must be made, particularly, by the bodies gathered in the Association of Communications Regulators of Africa (CRASA).

"At SADC level, a lot of investment has been made in terms of space infrastructure, but there is also an urgent need to equip the regulatory bodies with the necessary tools for better monitoring, thus guaranteeing a harmonious coexistence of the different projects", he said.

According to the official, Angola has an ambitious National Space Programme, where the training chapter is a cornerstone for achieving the programme's objectives.

The minister said that the training will equip technicians with the best tools to face the challenges of the moment in terms of satellite regulation and the space economy.

He said it was urgent that regulatory bodies, researchers, inventors, operators and commercial agents of ICT focused on adapting standards and management processes for the benefit of the population.

The two-day event, which brings together experts from the International Telecommunication Union of the region at the level of Southern Africa, has the main objective of exchanging experiences in terms of space economy and the regulatory environment. MAG/VM/NIC