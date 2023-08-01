Angola, Egypt Work On Reviving Parliamentary Diplomacy

Luanda — Angola and Egypt have been working to revival of parliamentary diplomacy as well as the need to create a bilateral friendship group.

This was confirmed on Monday at a meeting held in Egyptian Parliament Headquarters, during which the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, was briefed on the ongoing procedures of the Egyptian side for the implementation of the referred mechanism.

Ahmed Manna, Egypt's secretary general's legislative body, told the Angolan diplomat that the matter has already been addressed in the present legislature.

He added that the issue will be, in due time, submitted, through diplomatic channels, to the Angolan National Assembly the composition of the group created for greater interaction between the two parliaments.

On the other hand, he spoke of the availability of the Egyptian Parliament to participate in the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UIP) and related meetings, scheduled for October 23-27, 2023.

The IPU General Assemblies bring together hundreds of parliamentarians from all over the world to debate different urgent issues facing the globe, as well as sharing experiences and knowledge for collective parliamentary actions.

Angola intends, with the meeting in Luanda, to achieve the most useful results for the Member States of the IPU and their respective populations.

Issues related to the Egyptian participation in the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union are contained in the invitation the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, addressed to her counterpart in Egypt, Hanafy Ali Gebaly. SC/NIC