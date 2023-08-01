Angolan President Gets Message From Zimbabwean Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Monday received a message from Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa, on general elections set for August 23 in that country.

The message was delivered by minister of Defence of Zimbabwe, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, during an audience granted to him by Angolan statesman.

At the end of the meeting, Muchinguri-Kashiri, the special envoy of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, considered a tradition at the level of SADC to inform the other Heads of States, who are members of the organisation, on the preparations for the elections in Zimbabwe.

"The meeting also served to brief on political, economic and social situation in our country, as part of the SADC principles," said Emmerson Mnangagwa's envoy.

Angola and Zimbabwe are member countries of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), with cooperation covering the sectors of agriculture, tourism, transport and staff training. AFL/AL/ADR