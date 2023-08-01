Zimbabwe: ZEC Chief Elections Officer Loses Laptops in Suspected Burglary a Few Weeks From Polls

31 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police are investigating a suspected case of burglary at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission headquarters in Harare after three laptops were reported missing.

In a leaked internal police memo, the incident is suspected to have occurred on Sunday morning.

Two of the laptops reported missing, according to reports, belong to electoral body's Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana while the third was alloted to his secretary, Isabel Mariwowo.

ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile-Silaigwana

According to reports, the police are yet to determine if the laptops contained sensitive information that may compromise the August 23 elections.

The break-in is said to have been discovered in early morning on Sunday after Mariwowo arrived at work and discovered that her electrical gadgets were off.

"While trying to investigate she discovered that the adaptor was missing from her office," read the leaked police memo.

More to follow...

