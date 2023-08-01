Kenya Lauded As a Hotbed of Table Tennis Talents By Top Italian Coach

Nairobi — Renowned table tennis coach Luciano Esposito believes Kenya is laden with talents in the sport who can go places if nurtured to become world class players.

Esposito admitted he has interacted with several players in the country and has thus far been impressed by the levels of promise shown by the youngsters.

"It's a new experience for me because Kenya Table Tennis is new to me. I had the opportunity to interact with the juniors in a competitive set up and I see there is a lot of talent that can reach high levels of table tennis," the Italian said.

Esposito has been on a tour of the country since the past weekend, during which he has met with table tennis stakeholders and held sessions with several players.

He outlined the focus of his interactive sessions with the players.

"I will not be here for long, but the most important things to focus on in the next one month is movement and making use of the body," he said.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo expressed his excitement at hosting the Italian, revealing that Esposito will be taking the national team through their paces for the next one month.

Mudibo said Esposito's expertise will be pivotal in rewinding the glory days of Kenyan table tennis.

"The reason why we have brought the coach from Italy is that we want to bring back the good days of table tennis whereby the basics of the sports will be there and it's just in time to pick it up with the team for the Olympic qualifiers," he said.

Nairobi Open battlefield

The two were on hand at the Visa Oshwal Complex to watch the Nairobi Open Junior Table Tennis Championships held over the weekend.

Anaab Fahd Daim, Kushi Malde and Gao Song Yao were among the star attractions at the competition.

Anaab, son of national team coach and longstanding national champion Fahd Daim, displayed awesome skills in the championship organized by Nairobi Table Tennis Association.

He was named the most improved player while Gao Song Yao was voted the championship's best performer.

Anaab won the Boys Under-12 championship trophy after he defeated Ingosi Njuguna of St Teresa's in the final.

The 11-year-old was at it again when he racked up the boys under-15 trophy with victory over Sayam Shah.

Anaab, however, lost to Zayan Pema in the boys under-19 semis.

Elizabeth Njoki of St Teresas won the Girls Under-12 trophy after she defeated Delina Shavadia in a pulsating final.

Kushi Malde completed a hattrick of wins in the girls Under -15, 19 and 21 categories.

In the under 15 and 19 final, Malde defeated Jenny Amadi while in the under 21 girls' category she vanquished national team player Lisa Wele contrary to all expectations.

Boniface Musyoki emerged the boys Under 21 champion after defeating Idris Kulubi in the final.