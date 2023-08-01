Namibians Living in UK Illegally Offered N$68 000 to Return Home

The United Kingdom has formally expressed its readiness to assist Namibians living in the UK illegally who wish to return home.

The move comes days after the UK government changed its immigration laws, requiring Namibians to possess visas as a prerequisite for entry into the UK.

"The United Kingdom Home Office has advised the High Commission formally that they are ready to provide assistance for any Namibian national in the UK with no legal immigration status or without the right to remain in the UK, and who wishes to return to Namibia voluntarily," read a notice from the Namibian High Commission to the UK on Monday.

The newly launched voluntary return service will offer reintegration packages of up to £3 000 per person (N$68 000) to support individuals as they resettle in Namibia.

The service will cover the cost of the return flight and help in securing travel documents, with the assistance of the high commission.

"By voluntarily returning home, you can reduce your re-entry ban should you apply for a UK visa in the future," read the notice.