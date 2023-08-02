South Africa: Rhino Poaching Declines in South Africa Amid Crackdown

The number of rhinos killed by poachers at Kruger National Park dropped by half as part of a downward trend nationwide. But authorities said demand for illegal rhino horn persists.

South Africa recorded a slight decline in the number of rhinos killed for their horns in the first half of 2023, authorities said on Tuesday.

Poachers killed 231 rhinos in the first six months of the year compared to 259 in the same period last year, the Environment Ministry said.

That represents an 11% decrease nationwide.

Rhino deaths halved at Kruger National Park

At the world-famous Kruger National Park, the number of rhinos killed by poachers this year almost halved to 42.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said it was "no secret" that the rhino population at Kruger National Park "has been severely battered through almost 20 years of poaching."

But increased surveillance and dehorning programs -- where a rhino's horn is safely removed by rangers so poachers have no incentive to kill it -- have driven some poachers instead to turn their focus to provincial parks and private reserves.

"This is why you see a displacement to other areas," Creecy told reporters.

In the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, for example, the number of rhinos killed by poachers in the first half of this year actually increased by 10 compared to last year.

Authorities crack down on illegal poaching

South Africa is home to around 80% of the world's rhinos.

Nearly half of Africa's critically endangered black rhinos live in the country and the world's largest population of near-threatened white rhinos.

But continued demand for rhino horns in Asia means the threat of poaching persists, the Environment Ministry said. Rhino horn is considered an aphrodisiac in traditional medicine.

South African authorities have increased anti-poaching measures in recent years, including requiring new South African National Parks employees have to take a lie detector test amid concerns that some workers might be working with poachers.

Creecy attributed the overall downward trend in poaching to the "incredible work" of rangers and law enforcement agencies.

zc/lo (Reuters, AFP)