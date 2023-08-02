Zimbabwe: Disgruntled Zanu-PF MPs Plotting 'Bhora Musango' Against Mnangagwa - Claims CCC's Chamisa

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed Zanu PF MPs are dismayed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and have vowed to decampaign him in this month's elections.

With barely 22 days to go to the plebiscite, political temperatures are rising as political parties canvass for support across the country.

Addressing multitudes of supporters recently, Chamisa said support for Mnangagwa in Zanu PF has waned.

"This is no longer a party-aligned issue. In fact it is Mnangagwa who is not wanted in Zanu PF. His MPs tell me that they will do a 'bhora musango'. I said yes I'm bhora musango. They say his rule has benefitted his family. They say he is now rewarding some who are not from the party. That is why he has structures such as FAZ because he does not believe in us," said Chamisa.

Chamisa's claims follow reports of fears of factionalism in the ruling party sparked by former commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere, a kingpin of the G40 faction, announced his ambitions to run for the presidency, challenging his erstwhile colleague Mnangagwa.

However, his ambitions suffered a blow after the Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling barring him from contesting.

Facing a similar political dilemma is Chamisa after his 12 Bulawayo candidates were ejected from the ballot after filing nomination papers after the deadline.

"We should not allow a competitor to choose other competitors. You cannot abuse power to eliminate your competition. You are the one who is not more suitable than Kasukuwere," said Chamisa.