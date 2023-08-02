South Africa: Investigation Into Deputy President's Son-in-Law's Company Underway - South African News Briefs - August 2, 2023

Investigation into Loans to Deputy President Mashatile's Son-in-Law's Company Underway

The investigation into the Gauteng Partnership Fund's (GPF) loans to a company owned by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, has been delayed despite a directive from MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, to complete it within 30 days, reports News24. News24 previously reported that Nonkwelo's company received about R30 million in loans from the GPF from 2013 onwards to develop student accommodation in Highlands, Johannesburg, but no substantial work has been done on the project for the past 10 years. The investigation will examine whether the GPF followed its policies and regulations when approving the loans, as well as the scope change from affordable housing to student accommodation. The investigation is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial - Cellphone Analyst Finds Incriminating Photos Found on Accused's Phone

The Pretoria High Court has heard testimony that one of the men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder was found with possibly damning photos on his phone, reports EWN. The State's fifth witness, Moses Mabasa, testified that he found photos of guns and stacks of money on the phone of accused number three Mthobisi Mncube. One of the photos was titled "my killing machine" and was dated October 6, 2014, the day before Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Mabasa also showed the court old photos of Mncube with dreadlocks, which is the same hairstyle that the second armed intruder at the scene of the crime was said to have.

Cape Town Taxi Operators Stage Protest Over New By-Law

After violent clashes between the police and taxi operators in Cape Town CBD, calm has been restored, reports EWN. The clashes arose from a protest by taxi operators over the impoundment of their vehicles by city traffic officers. The situation escalated with angry taxi operators blocking the entrance of the Cape Town taxi rank. Stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd and several taxi drivers were subsequently arrested. The South African National Taxi Council has scheduled a meeting on Thursday to assess the impact of the by-laws on taxi operations.

