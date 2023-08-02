Kenya's Beach Volleyball Team Out to Lay the Marker in Commonwealth Youth Games

1 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenyan beach volleyball team is looking forward to making its debut at the Commonwealth Youth Games slated to start August 4 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The duo comprising of Abigail Chebet and Sharon Jepkogei, departed Tuesday night beaming with confidence of laying a mark in the games after competing in the Secondary School Games and a residential training camp in Kilifi.

Coach Patrick Owino expressed his belief in the team's potential, citing the comprehensive preparations they received.

The team has been training with the senior beach volleyball seasoned players led by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Gaudencia Makokha and have learnt a lot from them.

The journey to Trinidad and Tobago marks a significant milestone in the sporting careers of Abigail Checbet and Sharon Jepkogei.

This global platform will provide them with an invaluable opportunity to gain international exposure and experience.

Coach Patrick Owino emphasized that this exposure will be instrumental in their development and will also aid their transition to the senior elite level.

