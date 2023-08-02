Rwanda: Ex-Agriculture Minister Mukeshimana Appointed International Fund of Agricultural Development Vice President

Gerardine Mukeshimana, former Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources in Rwanda, was on July 31 appointed the Vice-President of the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD).

"I am pleased to announce that after a very robust recruitment process, including an external panel review, I have appointed Ms Gérardine Mukeshimana, a national of Rwanda, as Vice-President," said IFAD President Alvaro Lario, in a statement he issued on July 31.

According to the statement, Mukeshimana will come on board (in IFAD) on August 28, 2023.

For the previous eight years - from July 24, 2014, until March of this year (2023), Mukeshimana served as the Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda. She was replaced by Ildephonse Musafiri in march.

Under her leadership, the agricultural sector was transformed into one of the best performing on the continent and farmers experienced a dramatic improvement of their livelihoods, according to the statement.

During her tenure, it added, Mukeshimana engaged with rural youth, attracted private sector interest in agri-business in Rwanda, and pioneered the use of climate funds for the agricultural sector.

Mukeshimana has a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Horticulture from the University of Rwanda, a Master's Degree, and a doctorate in Plant breeding and Genetics - Crop and Soil Sciences from Michigan State University (USA).

She brings to IFAD extensive knowledge and networks in the agricultural development domain, including with other multilateral development banks and climate funds, as well as her strong technical experience from her work and research at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Michigan State University, the statement indicated.

About IFAD

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialised United Nations agency based in Rome, Italy, the UN's food and agriculture hub. Since 1978, the fund said it has provided $23.2 billion in grants and low-interest loans.

It has 177 Member States composed of developing, middle and high-income countries from all regions of the world who are dedicated to eradicating poverty in rural areas.

IFAD works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

It funds and sponsors initiatives that are intended to improve land and water management, develop rural infrastructure, educate farmers in more efficient technologies, build up resilience against climate change, enhance market accessibility, among others.