South Sudan's Maluach, Egypt's Aisha Named Kim Bohuny Basketball Without Borders Africa 2023 Most Valuable Players

Johannesburg — South Sudan's Khaman Maluach, who plays in the NBA Academy Africa, and Egypt's Aisha Hassan were named the Kim Bohuny Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa 2023 Most Valuable Players.
Following the final games of the four-day camp hosted at the American International School of Johannesburg that came to an end on Monday, veteran NBA coach David Joerger and former NBA player Tacko Fall's Aces were crowned the BWB Africa 2023 Girls champions while 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga's Pistons were crowned the BWB Africa 2023 Boys champions.
The camp that featured 80 high-school aged top prospects from across the continent learning from NBA and WNBA current and former coaches and players, concluded with the awards ceremony.
The Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award went to Mozambique's Shanaia Matusse and Chad's Mahamat Tahir, while Rwanda's Jane Dusabe was recognized with the B.J. Johnson BWB Africa 2023 Most Improved Player award.
-BWB AFRICA 2023 CAMP AWARDS-
Kim Bohuny BWB Africa 2023 MVP Award
Girls - Aisha Hassan (Egypt)
Boys - Khaman Maluach (South Sudan)
Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award
Girls - Shanaia Matusse (Mozambique)
Boys - Mahamat Tahir (Chad)
B.J. Johnson BWB Africa 2023 Most Improved Player Award
Jane Dusabe (Rwanda)
BWB Africa 2023 Defensive MVP
Girls - Gisele Kipo (Cameroon)
Boys - Mouhamed Camara (Senegal)
BWB Africa 2023 Three-Point Champion
Girls - Suzannah Whall (South Africa)
Boys - Arnold Eyadi Kenfack (Cameroon)
BWB Africa 2023 Girls All-Stars
Filomena Luis (Angola)
Joanie Rakotonanahary (Madagascar)
Arwa Ghorbel (Tunisia)
Eya Nasri (Tunisia)
Aisha Hassan (Egypt)
Gisele Kipo (Cameroon)
Salma Khedr (Egypt)
Leila Elsanadily (Egypt)
Tacko Sy (Senegal)
Fatoumata Samake (Mali)
BWB Africa 2023 Boys All-Stars
Aginaldo Neto (Angola)
Albert-Philippe Ntungicimpaye (Burundi)
Mouhamed Camara (Senegal)
Khaman Maluach (Senegal)
Amar Diop (Senegal)
Assane Mandian (Senegal)
Chouhaybou Keita (Mali)
Myles Hosten (Nigeria)
Karim Elgizawy (Egypt)
Mahamat Tahir (Chad)