South Sudan's Maluach, Egypt's Aisha Named Kim Bohuny Basketball Without Borders Africa 2023 Most Valuable Players

Johannesburg — South Sudan's Khaman Maluach, who plays in the NBA Academy Africa, and Egypt's Aisha Hassan were named the Kim Bohuny Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa 2023 Most Valuable Players.

Following the final games of the four-day camp hosted at the American International School of Johannesburg that came to an end on Monday, veteran NBA coach David Joerger and former NBA player Tacko Fall's Aces were crowned the BWB Africa 2023 Girls champions while 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga's Pistons were crowned the BWB Africa 2023 Boys champions.

The camp that featured 80 high-school aged top prospects from across the continent learning from NBA and WNBA current and former coaches and players, concluded with the awards ceremony.

The Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award went to Mozambique's Shanaia Matusse and Chad's Mahamat Tahir, while Rwanda's Jane Dusabe was recognized with the B.J. Johnson BWB Africa 2023 Most Improved Player award.

-BWB AFRICA 2023 CAMP AWARDS-

Kim Bohuny BWB Africa 2023 MVP Award

Girls - Aisha Hassan (Egypt)

Boys - Khaman Maluach (South Sudan)

Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award

Girls - Shanaia Matusse (Mozambique)

Boys - Mahamat Tahir (Chad)

B.J. Johnson BWB Africa 2023 Most Improved Player Award

Jane Dusabe (Rwanda)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Sport Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BWB Africa 2023 Defensive MVP

Girls - Gisele Kipo (Cameroon)

Boys - Mouhamed Camara (Senegal)

BWB Africa 2023 Three-Point Champion

Girls - Suzannah Whall (South Africa)

Boys - Arnold Eyadi Kenfack (Cameroon)

BWB Africa 2023 Girls All-Stars

Filomena Luis (Angola)

Joanie Rakotonanahary (Madagascar)

Arwa Ghorbel (Tunisia)

Eya Nasri (Tunisia)

Aisha Hassan (Egypt)

Gisele Kipo (Cameroon)

Salma Khedr (Egypt)

Leila Elsanadily (Egypt)

Tacko Sy (Senegal)

Fatoumata Samake (Mali)

BWB Africa 2023 Boys All-Stars

Aginaldo Neto (Angola)

Albert-Philippe Ntungicimpaye (Burundi)

Mouhamed Camara (Senegal)

Khaman Maluach (Senegal)

Amar Diop (Senegal)

Assane Mandian (Senegal)

Chouhaybou Keita (Mali)

Myles Hosten (Nigeria)

Karim Elgizawy (Egypt)

Mahamat Tahir (Chad)