Kenya: President Ruto Concerned With Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries Not Familiar With Dockets

1 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed concern about several Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries seemingly unaware of developments within their Ministries.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts by CSs PSs and Parastatal Heads, the President raised questions about their level of competence in running their dockets.

"I have found that many of you don't know anything that is happening in your ministry through our interactions. I call many PS and ask them what is happening and yet they are not aware of what is happening, how do you run a ministry without information? That is the highest level of incompetence," he stated.

He encouraged them to maintain high-level standards of professionalism and keep a copy of the performance contract so that they could hold themselves accountable.

The head of state declared that he will hold all government officers accountable for their actions while in office.

Earlier, President Ruto locked out several Cabinet Secretaries including Kithure Kindiki and Moses Kuria who arrived at State House, Nairobi late for the signing of performance contracts.

Among those who were late include Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru whose speech was delivered by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

Also locked out were several Principal Secretaries and Heads of Parastatals.

Performance contracting is the flagship performance management tool that the government has adopted in the running of the public service.

Executive Order No. 1 dated January 6, 2023, domiciled the performance contracting function in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

It is aimed at enhancing the linkage between performance contracts and key performance indicators.

