Tunisia: Newly Appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani Sworn in

Tunis/Tunisia — Newly appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani was sworn in Tuesday evening before President Kais Saied during a ceremony held at the Carthage Palace.

Ahmed Hachani takes over from Najla Bouden, who has been Prime Minister since October 11, 2021.

In brief remarks on the occasion, President Kais Saied wished Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani success in the responsibilities he will assume «under these special circumstances.

The President said that there are great challenges that we must face with firm determination and a strong will to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace within society... We will work to realise the will of our people and achieve the desired justice and national dignity," he added.

The President of the Republic called on Ahmed Hachani to "work to preserve the state and the harmony and integration of its institutions ", stressing that the Tunisian state is one and must be preserved and respond to the demands of the people.