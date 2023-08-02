Tunisia: Newly Appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani Sworn in

2 August 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Newly appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani was sworn in Tuesday evening before President Kais Saied during a ceremony held at the Carthage Palace.

Ahmed Hachani takes over from Najla Bouden, who has been Prime Minister since October 11, 2021.

In brief remarks on the occasion, President Kais Saied wished Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani success in the responsibilities he will assume «under these special circumstances.

The President said that there are great challenges that we must face with firm determination and a strong will to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace within society... We will work to realise the will of our people and achieve the desired justice and national dignity," he added.

The President of the Republic called on Ahmed Hachani to "work to preserve the state and the harmony and integration of its institutions ", stressing that the Tunisian state is one and must be preserved and respond to the demands of the people.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.