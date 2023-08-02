Rwanda: Geologists Start Probe Into Smoke, Fire Billowing From Nyamasheke Hill

1 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has dispatched a team of geologists to investigate smoke, fire, and stone eruptions originating from a hill in Burimba cell in Nyamasheke district.

The peculiar phenomenon, which has baffled both residents and officials since May 3, initially appeared in small quantities during devastating disasters that struck some districts in the western province. However, the situation has taken a troubling turn as the emission of smoke and fire has intensified in recent days.

Witnesses report that the smoke and fire seem to target only the roots of trees and vegetation on the hill, sparing everything else. Located along Lake Kivu in the western province, the hill holds historical significance, as it was once home to approximately 150 households in Rukohwa village until a landslide in 2006 forced their relocation. Since then, the land has been utilized for agricultural activities.

Officials from Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) revealed that a team of geologists is actively investigating the site.

"RMB sent a team of geologists on site; they are working diligently until the end of the day. We eagerly await their analysis and a comprehensive explanation based on their observations," Ivan Twagirashema, a scientist at RMB, told The New Times.

Joseph Désiré Muhayeyezu, the Vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Nyamasheke district, affirmed that the district's technicians are collaborating with the geologists from Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) to conduct a thorough analysis and prepare an official report.

"The geologists have arrived and will produce a report to inform the public about what is happening and recommend the appropriate course of action," he said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily restricted access to the hill in Shangi sector to protect the safety of residents.

