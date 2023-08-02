Rwanda: NEC Postpones By-Elections for Rubavu Councillors, Mayor

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has postponed by-elections for district councillors in Rubavu district. The by-elections were planned for August 11.

The NEC announcement, which was released on Monday, says that the postponement was requested by the ministry of local government. The request, NEC said, was made in a letter it received on July 31.

The by-elections of councillors will set the stage for the selection of a new Mayor for Rubavu district, following the resignation of Ildephonse Kambogo which was linked to alleged mismanagement of disaster response efforts in the area.

"We organize by-elections to fill in such vacant positions upon request from the ministry of local government," Oda Gasinzigwa, NEC chairperson explained.

Joseph Curio Havugimana, the local government ministry spokesperson, told The New Times that the request for the postponement was due to the district being engaged in recovery activities following disasters on May 2-3.

"We have also requested by-elections in other districts with vacant positions and NEC will plan accordingly after our request," he said.

Other districts with vacant positions include Rutsiro following the dismissal of all district councilors for failing in their responsibilities on June 28 and Rwamagana after its vice mayor in charge of economic development, Jeanne d'Arc Nyirabihogo, was arrested on charges related to abuse of functions in a case involving substandard housing construction.

By-elections are also expected in Musanze district after Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana, on July 24, resigned from his duties as vice mayor due to the act of officiating as guest of honour in a clan event in Kinigi Sector.

Once NEC receives letters from the ministry, the by-elections must be conducted within a maximum of 90 days to fill the vacant positions.

In Rubavu district, 17 candidates have come forward to fill in the district councilor vacant position to pave the way for replacing the resigned mayor.

The election campaigns for these positions which were scheduled to begin on July 26 and conclude on August 10 were also halted.