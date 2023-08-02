Kenya: Education Changes to Take Effect Immediately - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the country's education system will undergo immediate changes.

This follows Tuesday's launch of the report of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House in Nairobi.

He said the new system will inculcate innovation and facilitate learners to explore their talents.

"Education is central to our human capital development. That is why the Government is intentionally investing in quality education."

He explained that the government will ensure the provision of quality, inclusive and relevant education.

"We will routinely sharpen and make it better to help learners fulfill their potential."

He asked stakeholders to direct their attention towards the implementation of the report's recommendations.

The Head of State added that there is a lot to be done in terms of policy, legislative, organisational, strategic and administrative measures to actualise the recommendations.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that the new system will ease burden on children and give them room to exploit their skills.

He said it was time Kenya's education was made more competitive and rewarding.

"Our human capital is one of the finest in the world. This is a resource we should continue to pride ourself of," he pointed out.

The Working Party's Chairman Raphael Munavu said the findings of the report was based on primary information gathered across the country.

"It is a people-driven outcome. This means this is what they look forward to, to make the best of their children."

Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu argued that the Ministry of Education will continue formulating and implementing appropriate education and training policies to churn out competent human power.