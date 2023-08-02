Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Mossad Rashad Pens Two-Year Deal as Rwanda Coach

1 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Egyptian coach Dr. Mossad Rashad has penned a two-year contract extension that will see him coach Rwandan men and women's Sitting Volleyball teams until 2025.

Mossad is no stranger to the Rwandan Sitting volleyball, having previously had spells with Rwanda as head coach between 2019 and 2022.

He was also in charge, in an interim role, when Rwanda participated in the 2022 World Sitting Volleyball Championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina in November 2022.

The Egyptian is back in the hot seat on a permanent deal after his employers were impressed by his performances during his time as interim coach since 2022.

"I'm glad to be here again. This is not my first time because I have been here twice and Rwanda has become my second home," Mossad said after renewing his contract.

"I am happy to work with the National Paralympics Committee (NPC) and I can't wait to contribute to developing the sitting volleyball game in Rwanda," he added.

During his tenure, Rwanda qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the women's sitting volleyball for the second consecutive time in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

