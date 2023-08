Nairobi — Police have been deployed to disperse hundreds of Kenyans queuing in various parts of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) for the World Coin data collection.

This is despite the exercise being outlawed by the government until appropriate verification and safety mechanisms have been put in place.

A section of those interviewed by Capital FM News are oblivious of the registration criteria.

They pointed out that all they want is the 25 free WLD which translates into just over Sh7,000.