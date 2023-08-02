Rwanda: Sinach to Perform Again in Rwanda

1 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Precious Kirezi

The summer roaster has activities slated for various interests ranging from activism, music enthusiasm and a yearning for spiritual nourishment.

Gracing Kigali for the second time is Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, a Nigerian gospel singer professionally known as Sinach.

The 'I know who I am' hitmaker will be attending the All Women Together conference slated to take place from August 8 -11 and will be hosted by Apostle Mignonne Kabera, Founder of Women Foundation Ministries, a popular church in Kigali.

Sinach will be the worship leader and speaker at the conference that will take place at Kigali Convention Center.

The 'Way Maker' singer last interacted with her Rwandan audience in March 2018 when she headlined an Easter concert that had been organised by gospel singer Patient Bizimana.

About Sinach

Sinach is a 51- year-old Nigerian gospel singer and worship leader that began gaining a global audience at the release of her song "I Know Who I am" which was arguably what put her on the map. The singer is also a mother of one and she's renowned by many not only as a gospel singer but also as the most prominent leader at Christ Embassy Church, an international Christian community led by Dr. Chris Oyakhilome.

