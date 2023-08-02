Rwanda: Tributes as Midfielder Migi Hangs Up His Boots

Former coaches, teammates and players who looked up to football veteran Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza have described his as arguably one of the greatest midfielders that Rwanda has ever produced.

Mugiraneza announced his retirement from professional football on Monday, July 31, at the age of 37, bringing his 20-year career span to an end.

In his emotional farewell words, the Rwanda international said, "I have always wanted to be a role model for footballers in Rwanda, which means that, even when I retire, I need to stay involved in the sport I love, and to encourage the kids to take up football as a professional sport that can change their lives forever."

"Through the sport I have got what I needed in life, friends and I travelled around the world so I am happy," he added.

Mugiraneza hangs up his boots three years after he called time to international football in August 2020.

"I am honoured to have played with him and I have enjoyed what he did on the pitch. Mugiraneza was such a hardworking player, a top player," said Amavubi captain Djihad Bizimana who played alongside Migi in the national team.

One of the most decorated midfielders of his generation, Mugiraneza won everything that was there to play for in Rwandan football following his successful time at APR FC with whom he won six league titles, two Cecafa Kagame Cup titles and five Peace Cup tiles.

He later moved to Tanzania where he had spells with Azam FC with whom they won CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2015. He also won the double with Gor Mahia after heling the club win the Kenya Premier League title and Super Cup both in 2017.

He also played for KMC before returning to enjoy his last days of his career with Police FC during the 2022/23 season.

Vincent Mashami coached Migi both in the national team and at Police last season.

After announcing his retirement, Mashami could only take positives from the player's football career.

"Migi has won every title in Rwanda and in the regional during his memorable time at APR, when he played a massive part of us lifting the Cecafa trophy club craved most of all," Police and former Amavubi and APR coach Vincent Mashami said of the Mumena-born player.

"Like all football fans, we are sad about this, but completely understand and support Migi. We know Migi will continue to make a big contribution in the future, whatever he decides to do," he added.

Midfielder Yannick Mukunzi said that, growing up, Migi has inspired him in his career when he grew up playing in the same position [defensive midfielder] just like Migi.

"Migi has been an extraordinary player during his 20 years in football and an exemplary professional on and off the pitch. He has been a fantastic footballer whom we looked up as young players and he will always hold a special place in the affections of football fans." Mukunzi said.

Who is Mugiraneza?

Mugiraneza was born in 1988 in Nyamirmbo sector (Mumena cell), Nyarugenge District, in Kigali.

The fifth child in a family of nine (six boys and three girls), he grew up to become a hard-tackling midfielder. He went to Kivugiza primary school and later joined ESI Nyamirmbo for O'level studies before switching to SEGI Rwampara for A'level where he obtained a certificate in literature in 2008.

At the age of 14, in 2002, Mugiraneza joined La Jeunesse youth team. In 2003, he was promoted to La Jeunesse junior team. The following year, Migi featured and helped La Jeunesse to win the second division league title for the 2004/2005 season and gain promotion to the first league.

The midfielder played for La Jeunesse in the top flight division for only one season before Kiyovu came calling and then joined them in 2007 on a two-year deal. He spent just one of the two years with the Green Baggies before APR bought out his remaining year in a record Rwf20m transfer fee.

In 2004, Migi was part of the U-17 Amavubi team that travelled to Sweden to take part in the annual Gothia Cup. Mugiraneza earned his first senior national team cap in 2005 as part of the Amavubi squad that competed in the 29th edition of CECAFA Challenge Cup in Kigali.

He made his last appearance with the national team in September 2018 where he played 68 games and scored seven goals. He has not featured for Amavubi ever since until he retired from international football in 2020.