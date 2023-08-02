Rwanda: Meet Chartine Imfurikeye, a Rising Star in Rwanda's Afro Pop Scene

Chartine Imfurikeye, is a singer and songwriter who is captivating the hearts of music lovers across the nation with her soulful melodies and empowering lyrics.

Born and raised in Kayonza District in a family deeply rooted in music, the 23-year-old drew inspiration from her family members who often fill their home with songs that spoke of hope and resilience, touching the hearts of those who listened. As she watched her family members pour their hearts into their craft, she knew that music was her calling too.

Her path to the limelight began in 2018 at the renowned Nyundo School of Arts and Music, where she honed her musical skills and nurtured her passion for singing. Nyundo has been a nurturing ground for many of Rwanda's musical talents, and Imfurikeye was no exception.

In 2020, she scooped the coveted award of best composer at a highly acclaimed school competition, which came as no surprise to her peers and mentors.

Adding to her already impressive achievement, she was also bestowed with an honor of participating in the African Union (AU) anthem, the once-in-a-life-time opportunity showcased her talent to a wide international audience.

After years of refining her skills and gaining valuable experience, she made the bold decision to step into the spotlight as a solo artist. Armed with her determination and a vision to share her message of love, empowerment, and social change through music, she released her debut single this year, 'Mureke Abeho,' which literally means -let the baby live

The song is a true story of a girl who accidentally got pregnant while at school and chose to have abortion, ultimately leading to her tragic death. It serves as a cautionary tale, urging others to consider the consequences of such a decision.

"I believe that music has the power to heal and bring positive change. As an artiste, I want to use my platform to inspire people to embrace their uniqueness and work together for a better world," she said.

Her journey to becoming a solo artist was not without its challenges. Initially, she started in a small studio as a songwriter alongside producer Prince Kiiz but the work did not pay-off.

Her debut single was just the beginning. She is now working on her upcoming songs, collaborating with other talented musicians and producers. She hopes that her music will transcend borders and touch the hearts of listeners worldwide.

As singer's star continues to rise, she remains grounded in her roots and committed to her craft. Through her music, she aims to uplift her fellow Rwandans and contribute to the rich tapestry of African music on the global stage. With her incredible talent, passion, and determination, there's no doubt that this young artiste is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of Afro pop and beyond.