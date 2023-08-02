Rwanda: Ten Hectares of Land Allocated for Construction of Muhanga Stadium

The government has completed expropriation of families on a 10-hectare piece of land in Muhanga District to pave way for the construction of a stadium.

Eric Bizimana, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development in the southern district, said the proposed stadium, with an estimated capacity of 40,000, will jointly be financed by FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the Rwanda football Association (Ferwafa).

The project will cost some Rwf135 billion, he said.

The soon-to-be-constructed Muhanga stadium is part of the Ministry of Sports' ambitious plan to develop five international football stadiums by 2028.

The mega project includes an envisaged 20,000-seat Nyanza stadium as well as the ongoing works to revamp the Amahoro National Stadium, which will see its capacity grow to 45,000.

Bizimana said they had already spent over Rwf400 million in the expropriation exercise to pave way for the construction of Muhanga stadium, seen as a major catalyst for economic development in the district.

He noted that the proposed stadium could help unlock untapped potential across several sectors, including entertainment and hospitality, while it will also help create jobs.

The big picture

The move is particularly significant in the context of a parallel plan by Muhanga, Kamonyi and Ruhango districts to construct a five-star hotel on a 17.8-hectare piece of land.

Upon completion, the proposed Muhanga stadium will rank among the largest sports venues in the country, alongside the likes of the Amahoro National Stadium.

The projects in the pipeline are expected to strengthen Rwanda's bid to consolidate its position as a major tourism and conference hub, and its ambition to become a top sporting destination.

As part of this broader effort, the country has in recent years completed major infrastructure projects, including the 10,000-seat BK Arena, while it has also strengthened its position as a tourist and conference destination through completion of high-end hotel chains across the country.

And, thanks to the Rwanda Social Security Board, the country has also gained a boost from a multi-million dollar 18-hole golf course in the capital of Kigali.

Billions of Rwandan Francs have also been pumped into roads in recent years.