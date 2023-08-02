South Africa: Seoposenwe: South Africa Can Achieve The Impossible

Regrets? They have a few. But as South Africa and Italy prepare to do battle in Wellington, both retain at least some control over their destiny.

The Azzurre are sure to qualify with a victory and, unless Argentina cause an upset against Sweden, a draw would also be sufficient. For South Africa, anything less than victory will result in elimination.

The source of those regrets will, though, need addressing first. For the Italians, the defending of dead-ball situations is sure to have figured prominently in training after their set-piece nightmare against Sweden. Desiree Ellis, meanwhile, is likely to have introduced additional shooting practice – and perhaps some mental work on resilience – after seeing her side squander chances and surrender leads against both Argentina and the Swedes.

There have, though, been clear signs of progress, and Jermaine Seoposenwe – one of Banyana Banyana's star players thus far – is keen to accentuate the positives.

“The things we are doing well are great,” she told FIFA. “You can see that we’re playing well together, and scoring goals too. In 2019, we only scored one, so you can see there’s been a lot of improvement in that area. But there are lot of things still to improve and so much work to be done.

“This game [against Italy] is another opportunity to go out there and show what this team is made of. I wouldn't say everyone would want to be in our position – you’d rather be qualified already – but we have a great challenge in front of us. “It’s a case of: what edge can you bring to the game? What can you do for your team-mates? How can you change the game? It’s about how much you want it, and I think that mentality needs to sink in.

“Belief is also a big thing – belief that your team-mates are going to be there, do what’s needed, and belief that we can achieve the impossible. I fully believe in my team and I'm fully confident that, if we're playing at 100 per cent, we are capable of anything.”

Seoposenwe knows too, though, that South Africa are not the only team with unrealised potential to realise – and a point to prove.

“I think any team, especially a world-class team like Italy, want to show that that a performance and loss like that doesn't define them,” she said of the Azzurre’s 5-0 defeat to Sweden. “We need to expect them coming out all guns blazing because they’ll be trying to prove to themselves, to their country, that that is not who they are.”

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Africa, of course, have some formidable firepower of their own. With talisman Thembi Kgatlana flanked by the skilful Seoposenwe and the hard-running Hilda Magaia, it’s no wonder that Ellis’s side have already tripled their final goal tally from France 2019.

“I think we are a really, really dynamic front three,” Seoposenwe enthused. “We understand each other and we know exactly where each other are going to be on the pitch. It's amazing to see how our relationship as a front three has flourished as we’ve grown into this tournament.

"It's fantastic to play alongside them. They're really good players, really good people as well. I just hope in this next match we can rise to the occasion because there is a lot of expectations on the three of us in attack.”

Seoposenwe, who plays her club football for Mexican side Monterrey, is also aiming to make an impact in her own right. But as she explained, that won’t necessarily be by providing goals, assists and moments of magic.

“I think a lot of people can see that in the way I play that, whether I score, whether I assist, I want to work hard for the group,” said the 29-year-old. “I just feel like the game has given so much to me, so why not put everything on the line there when you step on to the field? You never know when it's going to be your last time so, for me, that's my mindset every time I step on the field, no matter how tired I am.

“I think that my performances kind of set the tone in the team. When my team-mates see me give that extra effort, they follow. I might not have the armband or be a vice-captain, but I'm a leader in this team.”