Uganda: Kabaka Mutebi Warns Subjects of Threats Against Buganda Kingdom

Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, has issued a warning to his subjects about the adversaries of the kingdom and urged them to exercise caution.

During the celebrations commemorating his 30th coronation anniversary at Mengo Palace, the Kabaka urged his subjects not to let their guard down.

He emphasised that there are many individuals who are opposed to the Kingdom.

"While we hold the Buganda Kingdom dear to our hearts, there are those who do not share the same sentiment. Therefore, do not be deceived," Kabaka Mutebi II cautioned.

In addition, he called on his subjects to refrain from double standards when it comes to matters related to the kingdom.

Furthermore, the Kabaka challenged the youth to play a vital role in the development of the Kingdom, rather than seeking menial jobs abroad.

"Do not be misguided by the allure of working odd jobs overseas, where Ugandans are often treated as slaves and even lose their lives," he warned.

He stressed that those who facilitate Ugandans seeking work abroad do not have the best interest of the people in mind, urging Ugandans to avoid such individuals.

Additionally, he reminded the government of its obligation to return some of the Kingdom's property, as promised.

"Although the Kingdom was reinstated, it has not been granted full authority to carry out its duties as it did before.

Our ancestors sought unity and employed every possible means to ensure the progress of the kingdom," he explained.

He highlighted the Kingdom's successes in the past 30 years, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, and improving the welfare of the people.

During the celebrations, attendees dressed in traditional attire, with men wearing white tunics known as "kanzus" and women in "bitenge" dresses.

They prayed for the 68-year-old monarch, whose ancestors once ruled the region encompassing Uganda's current capital, Kampala.

As the sound of royal drums echoed through the air, the king, adorned in ceremonial leopard skin and cloth made from tree bark, greeted the crowd, with one supporter lifting him onto their shoulders.

Charles Peter Mayiga, the prime minister of Buganda, described the event as a joyous moment.

Buganda is a constitutional monarchy within Uganda.

Schoolchildren performed songs during the celebrations at the hilltop palace in Kampala, with representatives from both the Kingdom and the central government in attendance.

Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has been the longest-serving Kabaka, marking his 30th Coronation Anniversary on the throne.

People from all corners of the Buganda Kingdom participated in the festivities to commemorate this milestone.

In 1993, Kabaka Mutebi II ascended the throne as the King of Buganda, following the passing of his late father, Edward Muteesa II, who had sought refuge in exile during a tumultuous political period.

His installation as Kabaka of Buganda came after the restoration of monarchies that had been abolished during the former political regimes of Dr.Apollo Milton Obote and Idi Amin Dada.

It has been three decades since Kabaka Mutebi II was crowned as the 36th King of Buganda, following his coronation in 1993.