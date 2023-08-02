Kenya: Wetang'ula Wants Mbai-Led Petitions Team Dropped Over Notorious Absence

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has expressed his disappointment over the continued absence in the House of Members of the Public Petitions Committee led by its Chairperson Nimrod Mbai.

Wetang'ula said Mbai's notorious absence from sessions was impeding efforts to address pertinent committee matters.

The House Speaker asked Majority or Minority leaders to consider reconstituting the Committee to address the continuous absence of lawmakers appointed to the 15-member committee.

Wetang'ula contended Mbai's continued absence had stalled the Business of the Committee and caused a backlog of undispensed matters.

"There are so many petitions pending before this Committee and if this situation continues, I ask the Majority or Minority Leaders to consider reconstituting this Committee so that it can serve the public effectively," he said on Tuesday.

"I don't believe the public is being properly served to have many petitions committed to the Committee and nothing comes back to the House," Speaker Wetang'ula added.

The Speaker reckoned that Kenyans petition the House because they have hope that MPs can resolve their issues.

He pointed out that the Committee was doing a disservice to petitioners by failing to take its work seriously.

Growing backlog

Echoing Wetang'ula sentiments, the Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi said House leadership had raised concern on numerous occasions over perpetual absence from the House by the leadership of the Committee.

Wandayi said the situation had deteriorated as the membership of the committee had also followed suit.

The Minority Leader argued that given its critical role, members of the Public Petitions Committee and its leadership should be permanently in the House.

"I think it is the right time to deal with this matter once and for all because as things stand this is the Committee that has got the highest number of issues that come to the floor of this House every other day and needs committed Members to address them," said Wandayi.

On his part, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah noted that Tuesday's session marked the second instance the House was noting its displeasure with the absence of the Public Petitions Committee Chairperson.

Ichung'wah said Members have the liberty to impeach the Chairperson and elect another Member to lead them.

"I will be very available to ensure that happens because that is the only way to make sure that when you take up a responsibility as a Chairperson or Vice of a Committee, you should be available in the House and in your Committee to take charge," said Ichung'wah.