Kenya: University of Nairobi VC Professor Stephen Kiama Begins 6 Months Leave

Naiorobi — The University of Nairobi (UoN) Vice Chancellor, Professor Stephen Kiama, has taken a six-month sabbatical, effective yesterday.

In a letter dated July 31, UoN's Council of the University approved the VC's request that was dated July 28, 2023.

Consequently, Julius Ogeng'o began to discharge the duties in an acting capacity on August 1.

However, the council did not provide reasons for the leave that were beyond the statutory requirement.

"This is to inform you that the Council of the University of Nairobi, during its special meeting on 31st July 2023, approved the Vice Chancellor's request dated 28th July 2023 to proceed on leave for a period of six months with effect from 1st August 2023," UoN's Office of the VC Director of Corporate Affairs John Orindi said.

"In the absence of the Vice Chancellor, the Council appointed Prof. Julius Ogeng'o to discharge the duties of the office of the Vice Chancellor in acting capacity effective 1st August 2023," Orindi added.

Kiama indeed confirmed to Capital Business that he took his leave starting yesterday.

"This is authentic. I started my leave today. I requested for leave and it was granted by council," Kiama said.

Kiama took over the helm of the UoN on January 5, 2020, from Peter Mbithi, who was sent on compulsory leave.

In a letter signed by the then Chair of the Council, Julia Ojiambo, he was to serve for a five-year term until 2025.