Kenya: CS Kindiki Says 60 Al-Shabaab Militants Involved in Lamu Attack Killed

2 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says 60 Al-Shabaab militants involved in the Lamu attack that two people died have been killed.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary revealed that a security operation conducted yesterday neutralized the terrorist along Lamu-Garsen road, Lamu County.

Two people were killed and ten others injured after suspected al-Shabaab militants attacked a vehicle near Nyongoro area on Lamu-Garsen road, Lamu County on Tuesday morning.

"That operation has been going on since yesterday and I can report we have neutralized all those threats. All people who attacked our people yesterday have been neutralized," said Kindiki.

"The agencies were nearby and the response was very fast. Unfortunately we ended up losing one person on the spot and the other died on the way to the hospital. The attackers were many and heavily armed. We neutralized all of them," Kindiki stated.

Despite the increase in terror attacks in the country, the Interior Boss emphasized that his docket has managed to successfully neutralize a majority of them due to intensified security agencies operation.

"I am happy to report that despite the few evil successes by terrorist we have neutralized thousands of threats. Many have been not reported because of nature of the operations. This are armed operations," he said.

