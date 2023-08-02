Kenya: Njoro Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Electricity Equipment Vandalism

Nairobi — A Njoro man in Nakuru County has been sentenced to 30 years in prison or pay a fine of Sh15 million for vandalizing Kenya Power's electricity equipment.

The suspect, Edwin Kiplangat Ngeno, is accused of vandalizing a 600-metre electric conductor worth Sh60,000.

He was arrested after being found in possession of the conductor at Stoo Mbili Township on July 26, 2023.

Some of the charges brought against him before the Nakuru Chief Magistrate Court Judge A.P Ndege include vandalism of energy equipment, stealing of energy equipment, and unlawfully handling energy equipment contrary to Section 169 of the Energy Act of 2019.

Ngeno's sentencing comes a week after another suspect was sentenced to 10 years in jail or pay a Sh5 million fine in Timau Town, Meru County, for vandalism.

Kenya Power acting Security Services Manager Paul Nyaga Gichovi welcomed the judgment, saying it will go a long way to deter similar crimes.

"Through collaboration with various government institutions, the Company has scaled up surveillance on its infrastructure in order to stamp out illegal activities from the network," Gichovi said.

"I wish to thank the Judiciary for the support that they have accorded this important exercise and call on the public to join this fight by reporting any suspicious activities on the network to the nearest police station or Kenya Power office," he added.