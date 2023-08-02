Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Surviving On the Generosity of Its People, Say Politicians in Reaction to Kabaka's Coronation Speech

A group of politicians has responded to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's speech, stating that the Buganda Kingdom is surviving solely through the generosity of its people and lacks real power.

During his 30th Coronation Anniversary, Kabaka warned his subjects about the adversaries of the Kingdom and urged them to be cautious.

He emphasized that there are many individuals opposed to the Kingdom.

He specifically challenged the youth to contribute to the Kingdom's development instead of seeking jobs abroad.

Kabaka also used the anniversary to remind the central government of its previous commitment to grant him full control over his subjects under a semi-autonomous state, as was the case in 1966 before the abolition of cultural institutions.

Kabaka urged his subjects not to lower their guard, highlighting the existence of individuals who are opposed to the Kingdom.

The Kabaka also revived Buganda's desire for a federal system of governance.

He reiterated that while Buganda has achieved some progress during his 30-year reign, much more could have been accomplished if the Kingdom operated under a federal system.

However, President Museveni rejected the idea of federalism in 2012, insisting on an elected Kattikiro (premier) to oversee the regional tier system of governance, with the Kabaka serving as the ceremonial head.

Buganda Kingdom has formally presented demands and submissions regarding the federal question in Uganda.

Its views were initially submitted to the Constitutional Review Commission, led by Justice Benjamin Odoki, which was established in 1988 to draft a new Constitution.

Later, the matter was handed over to the Prof. Fredrick Ssempebwa-led commission.

Both commissions found that federalism was popular in Buganda and some parts of the country.

However, the government argues that adopting a federal system of governance would disadvantage other parts of the country.

Many analysts noted that the Kabaka's message was unprecedented, and his speech was tough and bitter.

Some politicians have shared their comments regarding the Kabaka's speech, particularly on federalism, Buganda's enemies, and land sales.

Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze, said that Buganda is functioning solely based on the goodwill of its subjects, without political power as stated by the Kabaka during his coronation.

"The kingdom implies an institution with political power, and when we talk about political power, we refer to an arrangement under the federal system.

It would restore Buganda to its position at independence, which is the arrangement under which Buganda joined Uganda," she said.

Nambooze mentioned that the kingdom depends on fundraising from its subjects, although it remains the strongest institution in the region.

She argued for the return of Buganda's political power as the main emphasis of the Kabaka's message. She also noted that achieving federalism is no longer feasible.

Joyce Bagala, the Mityana Woman MP, expressed support for the Kabaka's message and accepted his orders.

She emphasised that everything the Kabaka said is true and denied that he was bitter.

She acknowledged her responsibility as a Muganda to accept the aspirations of Buganda and praised the Kabaka for giving hope to the youth.

Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, the National chairman of Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) said that Kabaka's speech has strengthened the spirit of the Buganda people.

He believes that all Baganda, as well as non-Baganda, were happy to witness his reign.

Birigwa noted that the Kabaka revealed the transformation of the kingdom in his speech and called on those who love Buganda to double their efforts for its progress.

Paul Luttamaguzi, the Nakaseke South MP, thanked the Kabaka and claimed that the politicians were the ones who had let him down.

He stressed that the Kabaka's message to the kingdom's detractors was clear and powerful.

He also highlighted the Kabaka's warning against land sales and urged leaders to wake up and fight for Buganda's causes.

Luttamaguzi believed that the return of Buganda's property, promised by the government, was unlikely due to bribery and weakness among the leaders.

He said that the Kabaka's speech exposed the serious threats facing Buganda.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II marked his 30th Coronation Anniversary, making him the longest-serving Kabaka.

People from all corners of the Buganda Kingdom participated in the festivities to commemorate this milestone.

Kabaka Mutebi II ascended the throne in 1993, following the passing of his late father, Edward Muteesa II, who had sought exile during a turbulent political period.

His installation as Kabaka of Buganda came after the restoration of monarchies abolished during the previous political regimes of Dr. Apollo Milton Obote and Idi Amin Dada.

It has been three decades since Kabaka Mutebi II was crowned as the 36th King of Buganda, with his coronation taking place in 1993.