Uganda: Pomp As Brunch Enthusiasts Throng Skyz Hotel for the Kampala Style Brunch

It was a beehive of funfair on Sunday at Protea Skyz Hotel as brunch enthusiasts and classy individuals turned up for the Kampala Style Brunch.

Organised by renowned fashion guru, Abryanz, the 'Bottomless' brunch, was utterly fabulous as guests appeared in their stylish outfits inspired by the theme of the day; 'Diamonds of the Season'.

Attendees were treated to lavish and free-flowing cocktails, delectable dishes alongside thrilling music.

As it has been in its past iterations, the fancy brunch attracted a bevy of fashion brands, celebrities and classy people from all walks of life.

Celebrities including popular socialite Bad Black, Winnie Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine, A Pass among many others were all in attendance .

The event which kicked off at 11am and ended at 7PM climaxed with a toast of DJ mixes and live saxophone performance.

The Kampala Brunch will be happening every last Sunday of the month at Chapter Two Restaurant, Skyz Hotel, Naguru. Entrance is Shs 150,000.

Speaking at the event, Davis Mugabi, the general manager of Skyz Hotel said the Skyz version was unique and different from what Ugandan brunch enthusiasts have been used to.

"Normally, the Kampala Brunch has been happening in bars..but the element of the word 'brunch' had really never been brought out to space use. So, Abryanz and Skyz decided that we should bring this element to a whole new level where we give people a whole new experience of the idea of the word Brunch; that is a whole different blend of a buffet setup where we do about four different menus, where people 'eat and drop off'. So, we are allowing people to eat. It is a bottomless brunch. We are not limiting anybody. They pay Shs150,000," Mugabi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abryanz has been hosting his previous brunches from well-known bars.

Mugabi, says hosting this edition from Skyz will be a whole different experience as individuals will be treated to Skyz space experience, something they have not been used to.

"They used to go into the bar just like the norm is at the moment, everybody is calling it a brunch but in an actual sense when you look at the blend in terms of buffet set up, it's not really to the level of the idea of brunch that we borrowed from other countries. When you look at other brunches in Nigeria, Ghana, US, or South Africa, you will be amazed," he said.

Mugabi added, "Look out for the next edition of the Kampala Brunch Skyz version. It will definitely keep getting better. This is only the beginning and it's a lot different. It's better than what other people are used to."