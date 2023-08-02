Uganda: Empowering Girls to Escape Early Marriage

Early marriage is a marriage that takes place before the age of 18. It is a global problem that affects millions of girls and women around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 girls are married before the age of 18. This means that over 650 million girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday.

The highest rates of early marriage are found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In some countries, such as Niger and Chad, over half of girls are married before the age of 18.

There are a number of factors that contribute to early marriage. These factors include poverty, cultural norms, and lack of education.

Poverty is a major factor in early marriage. In many cultures, girls are seen as a financial burden on their families. Early marriage is seen as a way to reduce this burden and to ensure that a girl is taken care of.

Cultural norms also play a role in early marriage. In some cultures, it is seen as the norm for girls to marry young. This is often due to religious beliefs or traditional practices.

Lack of education is another factor that contributes to early marriage. Girls who do not have access to education are more likely to be married early. This is because they are less likely to be able to support themselves financially and are therefore more dependent on their families.

Early marriage has a number of negative consequences for girls and women. These consequences include:

Increased risk of maternal mortality: Girls who marry early are more likely to die in childbirth. This is because their bodies are not yet fully developed and they are more likely to have complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

Increased risk of domestic violence: Girls who marry early are more likely to experience domestic violence. This is because they are often seen as subordinate to their husbands and are therefore more likely to be abused.

Reduced educational opportunities: Girls who marry early are more likely to drop out of school. This is because they are expected to focus on their domestic responsibilities and are not able to continue their education.

Reduced economic opportunities: Girls who marry early are more likely to be poor. This is because they are less likely to be able to get a job and earn a living.

There are a number of things that can be done to address early marriage. These include:

Promoting education for girls: Education is one of the most effective ways to prevent early marriage. By educating girls, they are able to develop their skills and knowledge and are therefore less likely to be married early.

Challenging cultural norms: Cultural norms that support early marriage need to be challenged. This can be done through education, awareness-raising campaigns, and by working with religious leaders and community elders.

Providing economic opportunities for girls: Girls who have economic opportunities are less likely to be married early. This is because they are able to support themselves financially and are therefore less dependent on their families.

By addressing the root causes of early marriage, we can help to prevent this harmful practice and protect the rights of girls and women.