South Africa: Stun Grenades, Tear Gas and Gridlock Hit Cape Town in Taxi Clash With Officials

The SAPS Public Order Policing unit was called in to assist City of Cape Town traffic officials in a standoff with taxi operators, which led to the firing of rubber bullets and stun grenades on Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Town taxi operators clashed with City of Cape Town traffic officials and other law enforcement officers on Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

The SA Police Service's Public Order Policing (POP) unit had to be called in to assist City of Cape Town traffic officials in the standoff, which led to the firing of rubber bullets and stun grenades.

According to city mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, traffic officers conducted operations in the CBD, which resulted in 15 taxis being impounded.

"Taxi drivers assembled on the rank and assaulted one of the traffic officers," Smith said.

"The scene grew tense as several taxis took to blockading the exit route in the rank. In the stand-off, SAPS Public Order Policing [members were] deployed to the scene and pleaded for the return of order."

Smith said that taxis trying to enter the rank for the afternoon peak period were prevented from entering by fellow drivers and this caused widespread congestion.

"A group of opportunistic drivers intent on causing chaos attempted to incite the crowds and numerous drivers left their vehicles on the road, causing a gridlock and adding to the frustration."

Frustrated commuters had...