South Africa: Senzo's Friend Didn't Want to Go to Kelly's House

2 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Senzo Meyiwa's friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has testified that he felt uneasy about visiting Kelly Khumalo's home on the day of the football star's death.

Thwala testified at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday about the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa's fatal shooting at Senzo's girlfriend's house in Vosloorus.

He said he was uncomfortable because he was friends with both Meyiwa's wife Mandisa Mkhize and Khumalo.

State prosecutor Baloyi questioned Thwala about his discomfort, to which he replied: "I was also Mandisa's friend, so it didn't feel right for me to go to Senzo's girlfriend's place."

Thwala eventually visited the Khumalo homestead after Meyiwa convinced him that it was an opportunity to meet the daughter Senzo had had with Kelly.

Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at the Khumalo's home on 26 October 2014 during a suspected robbery.

Present in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly Khumalo, her younger sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly's then four-year-old son Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.

Last week, Colonel Lambertus Steyn testified that there was evidence of cellphone contact between some of the accused and Kelly Khumalo.

The five murder accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Steyn also revealed that Ntuli's number was saved as "mfo kaKhumalo" on accused Mncube's phone.

Additionally, pictures of Mncube with dreadlocks have been found. This is significant as witnesses testified that one of the intruders had dreadlocks when Meyiwa was shot.

