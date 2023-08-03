Uganda: 20 Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes in Lake Victoria

At least 20 people are feared dead after a passenger boat they were traveling in capsized in Lake Victoria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, reports indicate.

As reported, this is the third fatal boat accident on Lake Victoria in barely a month. The ill-fated giant boat was transporting Ugandan passengers and cargo from Lwanabatya landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District to Kasenyi landing site near Entebbe in Wakiso District, according to fishermen.

According to reports, the boat was reportedly hit by strong winds near Nsazi Island on Lake Victoria in Mukono District. While it is believed that 30 people were on board, 10 survivors were rescued by fishermen.

Joshua Wafumbwa, a councillor representing Kyamuswa Sub County in Kalangala District, said that rescue efforts are ongoing to locate other survivors.

"We have already alerted the marine police on the lake, and all efforts are being made to save those who are still alive," he said.

On July 5, five people died in two separate boat accidents on Lake Victoria. One of the boats, carrying 14 passengers, was sailing from Kalangala District to Mukono District. Another boat, with a couple on board, was coming from Kisi Island and heading to Bussi fishing village in Mukono District.