South Africa: Malema Defends Singing of Controversial Song 'Kill the Boer' - South African News Briefs - August 3, 2023

Party Leader Malema Defends Singing of Controversial Song 'Kill the Boer'

The song "Kill the Boer" has sparked controversy in South Africa, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party defends it as a non-literal political speech with significant political importance, reports News24. Thousands of EFF supporters chanted 'Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer' at the party's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium. EFF leader Julius Malema denounced claims suggesting the controversial song promotes genocide and racism. Opposition parties and lobby groups have criticized Malema for singing the song, but the Equality Court ruled in favour of the EFF, stating that it did not constitute hate speech or incite violence. However, lobby group AfriForum argues that the song is hate speech and that it incites violence and has been granted an opportunity to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The case is set to be heard in September. The EFF argues that "boer" means "farmer" in a figurative sense, while AfriForum contends that incitement to cause harm is not protected under the Constitution.

Johannesburg to Repair Bree Street in 18 Months After Gas Explosion

The City of Joburg is working to repair the damage on Bree Street within 18 months after a gas explosion last month that claimed one life and injured over 40 people, reports EWN. City officials provided an update to residents on their latest findings about the explosion, which was caused by methane gas. Parts of the street remain closed as investigations into the source of the gas continue. City manager Floyd Brink assured residents that they are aiming to reopen the street as soon as possible and emphasized the city's dedication to showing how much can be achieved in a short time. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda emphasized that the inner city's priority has become a top agenda across all departments, and residents were urged not to pressure the city but trust in their best efforts to ensure proper repairs. The estimated cost of repairing the damage is around R178 million.

Cape Town Police Monitoring Amid Taxi Chaos and Extortion Concerns

The police are monitoring Cape Town CBD following Tuesday's chaos when taxi operators blocked streets during evening rush hour, reports eNCA. Taxi operators blocked streets during evening rush hour after taxis were impounded. Santaco in the Western Cape questioned the impounding, saying it was extortion. The City of Cape Town has warned taxi operators against violence, intimidation, and attacks on other public transport operators. The Council says it welcomes the government enforcing by-laws, but some of the faults only require a fine. In summary, taxi operators in Cape Town are protesting against the impounding of taxis, which they believe is unfair.

