Zimbabwe: Political Parties Urged to Promote Youths' Candidacy, Participation and Engagement

Political parties have been urged to promote youth engagement throughout the cycle of policy and manifesto formulation, election campaigning, participation as candidates and in the administration of elections.

The recommendation by the Election Resource Centre (ERC) comes after a study on the nature of youths' participation in electoral and political processes in Zimbabwe noted very little involvement of young people in political spaces.

According to the study, only 22% of the youths indicated that they were card-carrying members or formally registered with a political party while only 19% said they would run for public office.

"The major reason for those who indicated that they would not consider running for public office was lack of interest. However, the youth vote is growing and forms a considerable amount of the potential voting group and also current and future political party members," read the report.

As part of recommendations, ERC said there was a need to engage youths in political activities while curbing issues of violence.

"Political parties based on this study of youth in Bulawayo and Harare should possibly consider promoting youth engagement throughout the cycle of policy and manifesto formulation, election campaigning, participation as candidates, and in the administration of elections.

"Minimise activities that will cause mistrust through contested results or violence before, during, and after elections - both at the national level and also intra-party selection processes.

"Do more to create a sense of membership and ownership of the political process and the systems that govern them," read the recommendations.

According to ERC, Zimbabwe has recorded a significant rise in the number of youths who expressed a desire to vote with the hope that a different government may deliver jobs, and better quality of life while reviving the economy.

The report revealed that 71% of the registered young people said they were ready to vote on August 23.

Further, the study revealed that 94% of the registered youths are determined to not waste their registration status and are going to proceed and cast their vote.

"The biggest motivation to vote is a desire to see a change in government expressed by 38% who said they are voting because they think another government can do a better job with the economy," read the report.