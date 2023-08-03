Kenya: Jambojet Adds One New Aircraft Amid Growing Demand

Nairobi — Low-cost airline Jambojet has added a new aircraft to its fleet to meet the growing demand for air travel.

The addition brings its total fleet of airplanes serving various local and international routes to eight.

With a tail number of 5Y-JXL, the aircraft underwent maintenance, inspections, acceptance tests, and registrations in Calgary, Canada.

On its flight to Nairobi, it flew 14,650 kilometers with technical and night stops in Thunder Bay, Goose Bay, Keflavik, Exeter, Malta, Marsa Allam, and Addis Ababa.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kozi to our fleet, which will ensure we address the growing market needs, allowing us to add frequencies in some of our destinations," Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa said.

"This is a show of our commitment to providing safe, affordable, reliable experience, with convenient schedules and exceptional customer service."

The De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q400 NextGen, which is a 78- to 82-seater aircraft, features a fast, quiet, and efficient engine.

The subsidiary of Kenya Airways operates over 380 flights weekly on 11 routes, including Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Malindi, Diani, Lamu, Goma (DRC), and Nairobi.

"In 2022, Jambojet flew over 1 million passengers, and have a target to fly 1.2 million passengers in 2023," Ndegwa added.

"At the end of June, we had flown close to 600 thousand passengers, indicating we are well on our way to surpass the target. We couldn't have achieved this without our guests who choose us over and over again, so we say thank you."

Only last month, Jambojet participated in SkyTeam's 'The Sustainable Flight Challenge' with a return flight to Mombasa, where they implemented a number of initiatives to operate the most sustainable flight ever.

The airline reports that it is reviewing scalability in some of the initiatives to be adapted across its operations.