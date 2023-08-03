Kenya: Govt to Implement Warehouse Receipt System to Curb Cartels

2 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Government intends to implement the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) Act of 2019 to remove cartels in the supply chain.

President William Ruto said this will remove brokers and middlemen in the agricultural sector who have been blamed for fleecing farmers or producers.

"We are also maximizing farmer returns from their produce by likewise removing brokers, middlemen, conmen and other intermediaries, as well as other perennial marketing challenges related with cereals and pulses," said President Ruto while addressing the country today.

WRS allows farmers to store their produce at selected warehouse facilities for cleaning, grading, and storage before being issued with a receipt as proof of ownerships.

"This system creates an ecosystem with opportunities for the private sector and NCPB to provide a trading platform that links buyers and sellers, and facilitates access to credit by agricultural producers," he added.

The above is part of the reforms President Ruto has implemented to streamline the agricultural sector, which the head of state says has for a long time been riddled with brokering.

Other reforms instituted by the president include scaling up fund allocation for the Agricultural Finance Corporation, proposing to retire subsidizing consumption in favor of subsidizing production, and scaling down fertilizer prices.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.