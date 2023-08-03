Kenya's 3x3 Basketball Teams Return to Court for FIBA Nations League in Algeria

Nairobi — The men's and women's national Under 23 3x3 basketball teams will return to the court later Wednesday as they continue with their campaign at the FIBA Under 23 3x3 Nations League Basketball in Algiers, Algeria.

Both teams have recorded mixed results at the continental showdown, with the women's team putting themselves in prime podium position thanks to a series of impressive results.

The quartet of Medina Okot, Mary Lisa Omondi, Esther Ashley Minayo and Maryann Wanjiku lead the women's Pool A with 33 points -- three ahead of second-placed Egypt and eight more than the hosts.

On Stop 4 of the games on Tuesday, the girls began on a fiery note with a 22-15 win over Algeria before a 21-11 loss to Egypt in their second match.

However, they closed out the day as they had started it, dismissing Tunisia 15-11.

They begin Stop 5 of the games with a date with the Algerians at 7.20 p.m. before squaring up to the Tunisians, almost two hours later.

Kenya's Okot lies second on the top scorers list with 18 points thus far, four behind Tunisia's Abir Jedidi Bagane.

Their male counterparts begin the day with a duel with Tunisia in the evening before wrapping up their schedule against Algeria.

The quartet of Brans Mutiso, Joseph Aduol, Elisha Ojwang and Timothy Ayieko will be keen to redeem themselves after a series of disappointing outcomes that have ruled them out of a podium place.

Ayieko and Ojwang have been Kenya's brightest spark -- each contributing nine points thus far to the team's cause.

On Tuesday, they lost 16-14 to Egypt before going down 20-15 to Algeria in their next Pool A fixture.

They lie last in their group with 29 points, five behind leaders Algeria.

After Stop 5, action moves to Stop 6 of the competition on Thursday.