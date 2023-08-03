Sudan: China Extends Support to Sudan in Health Field

Port Sudan — The representative of the delegation of the Chinese Embassy in Sudan announced that the support of the Chinese government to Sudan for the needs of the environment, epidemic control, medicines for malaria, chronic Diseases and humanitarian aid, have arrived at Port Sudan, and would be delivered on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to the medical supplies fund in the state of the Red Sea, in support of the Sudanese people until they get out of the current crisis.

This came during the meeting of the Chinese Embassy's delegation with the head of the Logistics Health Committee, Dr. Khalil Muhammad Ibrahim, the Acting Director of the National Fund for Medical Supplies Dr. Sheikh Al-Din Bashir and the Director of the Health Supply Department, Prof. Ahmed Khayyar.

The meeting touched on the eternal relations between the two peoples and the distinguished roles of the Chinese government during the crisis in Sudan. The Chinese delegation was briefed on Sudan's urgent needs and was also assured on the readiness of the medical supply stores in the Red Sea to receive Chinese support and ensure safe delivery to cover areas of urgent needs.

The meeting also discussed the role played by the Chinese medical mission in providing medical services in accordance with the protocol signed between the two countries.