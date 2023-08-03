Somalia: Puntland President Insists He Will Not Extend Term Amid Tension

Garowe, Somalia — The President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, for the first time, has spoken about claims that he is ready to extend his term by two more years.

President Deni has promised that Puntland will hold multi-party elections on January 8, 2024, saying that he is aware of the problem of the growing period.

Deni said that if he and his party are defeated, they will hand over the position peacefully. He declared that he is committed to realizing the goal of the people of Puntland to achieve a democratic system in which the people freely choose themselves.

"I am telling the people of Puntland that we will hold the election on time. I am not talking about Deni. I spoke to you today. I am ready for a party contest on January 8... I promise that if I am won to hand over the position peacefully.. let the country be in peace." said Deni.

President Deni made this statement last night at the 25th anniversary of Puntland's funeral, calling for preparation for multi-party competition, adding that everything that happened should be forgotten and preparations should be made for elections.

The statement came as people expressed great concern over the uncertainty of the election on January 8, 2024, which could lead to conflict and destruction in Puntland.