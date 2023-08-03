Rwanda: Fathers Say Their Role in Exclusive Breastfeeding Paying Off

Breastfeeding can be a huge boon for an infant's health, aiding immunity, overall well-being, and parental bonding. Pediatricians recommend exclusively breastfeeding a child for at least the first six months.

Previous studies have suggested that fathers can play a key role in helping mothers breastfeed. Fathers' support is a morale booster for mothers, who acquire a better sense of self-efficacy if they feel empowered by their partners

Studies done by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have also proven that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months contributes significantly to a child's health and growth.

Arielle Isaro, a mother of one and resident of Kicukiro says that having an infant is challenging as babies often have colic, a thing that triggers sleepless nights. However, having a supportive partner saves the day, by allowing the mother to rest, as they (the fathers) babysit. When it's time to breastfeed, they take the baby to the mother.

She says that most mothers are stressed due to sleepless nights especially when they have just given birth. This hinders them from breastfeeding enough.

Isaro believes that men ought to cater to their wives' emotional needs and gaps, to curb stress, hence guaranteeing the production of adequate breast milk.

Christine Mutesi, a businesswoman, and resident of Kimironko notes that her partner wasn't supportive during her breastfeeding journey for their two daughters.

"I don't blame him because society has influenced people to believe that it's a woman's responsibility to ensure that the baby is well breastfed," she says.

She further states that men shouldn't only stop at providing enough food and drinks to their wives, but also be present emotionally as it plays a big role in stabilizing their psychological well-being, which ensures good health for both the mother and infant.

Mutesi adds that men providing all the necessary support to mothers, is a true definition of fathers playing their roles in parenting.

She adds that men offering the necessary support during breastfeeding starts with accompanying women for antenatal care, and availing themselves in the whole process of caring for them before, and after giving birth.

For Arsène Hirwa, a father to a four-year-old and resident of Kibagabaga, having a discussion with his wife about the need to breastfeed for two years even before conceiving, prepared them.

Hirwa says that his wife welcomed the idea and they both walked the journey of breastfeeding with basic knowledge that any new parent possesses.

After six months of exclusive breastfeeding, the couple started weaning (introduction of solid foods to the baby), alongside breastfeeding until the baby was two years old.

Hirwa testifies that breastfeeding the baby has kept him healthy, away from serious sicknesses.

"Apart from cough, my child hasn't suffered from other sicknesses."

Hirwa ensured that his wife ate healthily and drank enough fluids, in addition to getting enough rest, a thing that allowed her to create enough milk for the baby.

Being self-employed enabled his wife to stay home for a year, and when she resumed work, took the baby along, giving him enough time to breastfeed, and bond.

According to Hirwa, some men lack knowledge about the essence of breastfeeding, which is why he urges the Ministry of Health among other health institutions to encourage men to be part of the breastfeeding campaign.

Private Kamanzi, the chairman of Rwanda Nutritionists Society (RNS) stresses that men ought to give mothers affection, peace of mind, and care to enable them to release both quality and quantity of breast milk.

He also calls upon men to engage women in decision-making, especially concerning the food they require, because they (mothers) know the right diet to consume.

Kamanzi further states that men should dishearten their spouses from consuming alcohol while breastfeeding as excessive alcohol consumption could lead to shortened breastfeeding duration due to reduced milk production.

He adds that excessive alcohol consumption while breastfeeding could also affect the infant's sleep patterns and early development, among health complications.

Kamanzi urges mothers to eat nutritious food to produce enough quality breast milk. Some of the food includes high proteins such as animal sources (milk, meat, eggs, chicken, fish,), and plant proteins (soya beans, g-nuts).

"Cereals like maize, and sorghum are rich in energy and contain stimulants 'let down' hormones that stimulate milk."

He also adds that consumption of fruits and vegetables improves the quality of breast milk.

In cases where a mother can't breastfeed whether she is sick or died, the introduction of infant formula is advised or consult an expert.

Infant formula (IF) are manufactured foods that mimic human milk, and are intended to feed babies up to one year of age, and can safely be used to partially or completely replace breastfeeding.