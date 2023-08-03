Rwanda: Ikirenga Culture Tourism Festival Set for Second Edition

With the aim of celebrating Rwanda's rich cultural heritage while embracing its diverse artistic expressions, captivating language and natural beauty, , Ikirenga Art and Culture Promotion has announced the second edition of the Ikirenga Culture Tourism Festival, slated for August 26 to September 1, in Musanze District, Northern Province.

Under the theme "Our Culture is Our Identity", the festival will serve as a platform for cultural exploration and exchange. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring a mix of modern and traditional music and dance performances, traditional sports, live painting sessions, art craft exhibitions, film screenings, theatre and poetry performances, comedy, fashion and modelling among others all of which embody the culture of Rwanda.

"Through this festival, we aim to bring people together, bridging cultures and creating lasting connections that promote mutual understanding and appreciation. We invite everyone to join us in this incredible journey of discovery as we embrace the beauty and richness of Rwanda's artistic and cultural heritage," said Pierre Hakizimana, Executive Director of Ikirenga Art and Culture promotion.

Hakizimana stressed that Ikirenga Art and Culture Promotion believes arts, culture, and tourism are powerful tools for fostering cultural exchange and driving socio-economic growth. With a passionate commitment to its mission, the organisation strives to promote artistic initiatives that contribute to Rwanda's social-economic and cultural development. By supporting artistic and cultural programs, showcasing artworks through festivals and events, and fostering collaboration with Rwandan Art, Entertainment, and other stakeholders.

Ikirenga Art and Culture Promotion is a non-profit organization in Rwanda that passionately believes in the transformative power of arts, culture, and tourism. Through its various initiatives and strategic collaborations, the organization aims to promote cultural exchange and make arts, culture, and tourism as catalysts for socio-economic development. This year's edition brings a new initiative by inviting Uganda as a guest country at the festival to showcase the two countries' culture exchange.

The event will leverage an all-around approach by bringing together different artists and stakeholders to engage in different culture exchange activities. Artists, tourists, individuals and stakeholders who are willing to engage in the exhibitions can reach out to the organizers at ikirengacp@gmail.com.