Rwanda: Govt Sets Closing Time for Night-Time Entertainment

In a move to control noise pollution and regulate sanight-time entertainment, a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, August 1, established a closing time for all non-essential services.

Effective September 1, all non-essential services will be closed at 1 a.m. on working days and at 2 a.m. during weekends (Friday and Saturday), according to the Cabinet resolutions signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

"Establishments and events requiring exceptions to operate beyond set closing times may be granted approval upon fulfillment of requirements that will be announced by RDB (Rwanda Development Board)."

The new regulation follows noise control guidelines released by the Ministry of Environment on July 12, with clear sound level thresholds for different locations, activities and times of the day.

For example, in residential areas, the sound level, measured in decibels (dB), should not exceed 55 dB during daytime and 45 dB during night-time. Daytime begins from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and night-time from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In commercial areas, the sound level should not exceed 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during nighttime.

In industrial areas, the sound level should not exceed 75 dB during daytime and 70 dB during nighttime.

In quiet zones, which include areas near health facilities, schools, libraries, court houses, and public offices, the sound level should not exceed 50 dB during daytime and 40 dB during nighttime.