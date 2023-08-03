Rwanda: Munyuza Picked Among New Envoys as Ngarambe Lands New Role

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza has been named Rwanda's ambassador to Egypt.

Munyuza, who was replaced as IGP by Felix Namuhoranye in February, was appointed by the Cabinet on Tuesday, August 1. Munyuza will replace former banker, Alfred Kalisa.

In a meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, the Cabinet also picked former envoy to Tanzania Maj Gen Charles Karamba as Rwanda's ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, where he replaced Hope Tumukunde Gasatura.

Others appointed include Michel Sebera, who has been posted to Guinea as Rwanda's first ambassador resident in the West African nation; and Shakila Kazimbaya Umutoni, who has been named envoy to Morocco.

Sebera has been working as Minister Counsellor at the Rwandan embassy in The Netherlands, while Umutoni has been serving as director-general of Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since May 2020.

Umutoni replaces Zaina Nyiramatama while Sebera will be the first Rwandan envoy to the west African country.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also picked the immediate former secretary-general of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), François Ngarambe, as Chairman of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honor (CHENO).

Ngarambe served as RPF secretary-general for 21 years before he was replaced by Wellars Gasamagera in April.

Setti Solomon was appointed as Chief Strategy and Communications Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB), while Ange Kagame was named Deputy Executive Director, Strategy & Policy Council in the Office of the President.

Solomon was until her appointment working as the commercial attaché at the Rwandan embassy in Washington DC